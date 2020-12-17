Ind vs Aus: Scoreboard at Tea

Ind vs Aus: Scoreboard at TeaPTI | Adelaide | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:34 IST
Scoreboard at tea break on the opening day of the first Test between India and Australia here on Thursday
India 1st Innings Prithvi Shaw b Starc 0 Mayank Agarwal b Cummins 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Labuschagne b Lyon 43 Virat Kohli batting 39 Ajinkya Rahane batting 2 Extras: (LB-3 NB-3) 6 Total: (For 3 wickets in 55 overs) 107 Fall of Wickets: 0/1 32/2 100/3 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 12-3-26-1, Josh Hazlewood 12-4-20-0, Pat Cummins 11-6-12-1, Cameron Green 7-1-14-0, Nathan Lyon 12-2-29-1, Marnus Labuschagne 1-0-3-0.
