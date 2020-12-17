Ker CM's additional private secretary appears before ED

Left Menu
In his petition filed on Tuesday, Raveendran had submitted he was sick and had not fully recovered from the illness.He had sought permission from the court to have the presence of a legal practitioner of his choice during his appearance before the ED.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: wikipedia

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Additional Private Secretary C M Raveendran on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case. Raveendran reached the ED office here in the morning after the agency issued fresh summons to him, directing him to appear before it on Thursday.

The CMO official, who was issued summons thrice earlier, had not appeared before the agency citing his ill- health. In a related development, the Kerala High Court dismissed a plea filed by Raveendran seeking to restrain the ED from detaining him beyond a reasonable time as the court may deem fit.

The high court dismissed the plea, considering the arguments of the ED that there was no material to indicate that the CMO official will be harassed by the agency and also that it was premature. In his petition filed on Tuesday, Raveendran had submitted he was sick and had not fully recovered from the illness.

He had sought permission from the court to have the presence of a legal practitioner of his choice during his appearance before the ED. Raveendran, in his petition, had alleged that the ED was continuously issuing him summons for his appearance despite it being informed about his illness.

