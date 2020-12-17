Constable found hanging from tree in UP

Left Menu
PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:10 IST
The body of a police constable was found hanging from a tree in Akrabad area in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, police said on Thursday. The constable, Sonu Hudda, resident of Baghpat, was found dead near Ladhu Rampur village on Wednesday, they said.

A farmer spotted the body and informed police about it. Hudda was posted in Mainpuri district, they said.

Akrabad Station House Officer Umesh Sharma said it was not immediately clear as to how the victim ended up in Aligarh. Police in Mainpuri are also trying to gather more information about the incident.

