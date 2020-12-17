Left Menu
UP to conduct Covid-19 vaccination drive in three stages

Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday declared that the vaccination drive for coronavirus will be conducted in three stages across the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:35 IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday declared that the vaccination drive for coronavirus will be conducted in three stages across the state. According to a press note issued in Hindi, in the first stage health workers will be vaccinated in hospitals; in the second stage municipal corporation workers, military and police personnel will be vaccinated. The third stage, people above 50 years will be vaccinated.

"Those who are Covid positive will not be eligible for the vaccine," the release said. Arrangements have been made to keep 2.03 lakh litre of Covid-19 vaccine in the state and for storing the vaccine, deep freezers, cold boxes and vaccine carriers have been arranged. (ANI)

