Some 10,000 new COVID-19 deaths reported in US within week
The total number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has exceeded 270,000, the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 08:36 IST
Washington DC [US], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The total number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has exceeded 270,000, the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed.
The data showed on Tuesday evening that the number of novel coronavirus-related deaths in the United States has reached 270,003.
According to the Johns Hopkins data, there 63,650,135 COVID-19 cases globally with 1,476,396 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)