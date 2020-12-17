Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA sends WB government reminder regarding central deputation of 3 IPS officers

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday sent another communication to West Bengal government to relieve three IPS officers at the earliest for central deputation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:44 IST
MHA sends WB government reminder regarding central deputation of 3 IPS officers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday sent another communication to West Bengal government to relieve three IPS officers at the earliest for central deputation. Earlier on December 12, in a move conveying its concern over the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy on December 10, the MHA had summoned three IPS officers, at the level of ADG, DIG and SP, from West Bengal to serve in the central deputation.

Government sources had said that the three officers were called for central deputation for the alleged lapse in providing security to Nadda, during his two-day visit to West Bengal. Sources said the Centre can call central services officers on central deputation and they may also face some serious disciplinary action for any lapses.

They said the state has no role as these IAS and IPS officers as cadre controlling authority is Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and MHA respectively. The convoy of Nadda, was attacked on December 10 and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour in West Bengal.

The MHA had earlier summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state. However, the West Bengal government decided not to send them. The MHA had yet earlier sought a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the law and order situation in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 medals assured for India at boxing WC; positive COVID case in contingent also detected

India were assured of medals without a single blow being exchanged at boxings World Cup in Cologne, Germany after four pugilists found themselves in semifinals when draws were unveiled on Thursday even as a positive COVID-19 case among the ...

India launches latest communication satellite CMS-01 on board PSLV-C50

India successfully launched its latest communication satellite CMS-01 on board its Polar rocket from the spaceport here on Thursday, the second and last launch this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ISROs trusted polar satellite launch vehic...

HC declines plea for providing aid, security and treatment to proesting farmers at Delhi borders

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking aid, security and treatment of the farmers protesting on the borders of the national capital, saying a similar issue was before the Supreme Court. A bench of Chief Justic...

Centre fires another missive seeking 3 Bengal IPS officers, Mamata says move unconstitutional

The Centre Thursday shot off a fresh letter to the West Bengal government to immediately relieve its three IPS officers for central deputation, provoking a combative Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to brand the move as unconstitutional and u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020