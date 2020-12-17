Left Menu
Three men loot Rs 20 lakh cash from bank in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:55 IST
Three unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 20 lakh from a bank in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said

The incident occurred in a rural bank's branch in Tarnau village where the accused entered the branch and locked the manager and other staff members in the strong room before decamping with Rs 20 lakh in cash, they said Several teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused involved in the crime, the police added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

