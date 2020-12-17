Three men loot Rs 20 lakh cash from bank in Rajasthan

Three unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 20 lakh from a bank in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said

The incident occurred in a rural bank's branch in Tarnau village where the accused entered the branch and locked the manager and other staff members in the strong room before decamping with Rs 20 lakh in cash, they said Several teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused involved in the crime, the police added.