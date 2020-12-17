Five officers among 8 JAKFED employees booked for embezzlement

Eight employees, including five officers, were booked by the crime branch of police on Thursday for allegedly misappropriating funds and manipulating records in J&K Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd (JAKFED), officials said. The criminal case has been registered against employees Sanjeev Bhagat, the then Senior Manager Transport, Sanjeev Sachdeva, the then Senior Manager Accounts, Sudesh Gupta, the then Senior Manager Accounts, Harbans Kour, Junior Assistant, Zubair Ahmed Tak, Junior Assistant, Sanjeev Mishra, Store Officer, Arvinder Singh, Potato Development Officer, Uttam Chand, Store Keeper and others, they said.

A primary probe was carried out on a written complaint received in the crime branch. The complainant, Uday Chand, had alleged embezzlement of freights by officials with respect to transportation of seeds. A preliminary verification of the complaint was conducted and relevant records from the concerned quarters were obtained.

The examination of the witnesses substantiated the allegations that the accused have done dishonest, intentional, deliberate, manipulations and falsification in the records of freights of transportation of seeds from agricultural department to various destinations of Jammu division thus have embezzled public money, the officials said. A formal case in this connection was registered at Crime Branch police station against the eight accused, they added.