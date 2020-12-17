Gold smuggling case: Kerala HC dismisses CM Raveendran's plea against ED summons

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by CM Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister, challenging summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels. Raveendran had moved the High Court seeking a stay on the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to him in the PMLA case in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The plea had submitted that the petitioner has not fully recovered from his illness and that he reasonably apprehends that he would be detained by ED for long hours which he would not be able to endure. Apart from the stay, he had also sought the court to issue an order or a direction to the ED to permit the petitioner to have the presence of a legal practitioner of his choice during his appearance.

He had also sought to issue any appropriate writ, order, or direction to ED to restrain from detaining the petitioner at the ED beyond a reasonable time deemed fit by this court. "The petitioner also apprehends that he would be coerced and compelled to make statements which are untrue and against his will," the plea had said. Meanwhile, Raveendran is being questioned by the ED in the money laundering case. This was the fourth time ED had summoned Raveendran in the case. He didn't appear for the last three times citing his hospitalisation.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigation Agency, and Customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. (ANI)