Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold smuggling case: Kerala HC dismisses CM Raveendran's plea against ED summons

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by CM Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister, challenging summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:51 IST
Gold smuggling case: Kerala HC dismisses CM Raveendran's plea against ED summons
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by CM Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister, challenging summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels. Raveendran had moved the High Court seeking a stay on the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to him in the PMLA case in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The plea had submitted that the petitioner has not fully recovered from his illness and that he reasonably apprehends that he would be detained by ED for long hours which he would not be able to endure. Apart from the stay, he had also sought the court to issue an order or a direction to the ED to permit the petitioner to have the presence of a legal practitioner of his choice during his appearance.

He had also sought to issue any appropriate writ, order, or direction to ED to restrain from detaining the petitioner at the ED beyond a reasonable time deemed fit by this court. "The petitioner also apprehends that he would be coerced and compelled to make statements which are untrue and against his will," the plea had said. Meanwhile, Raveendran is being questioned by the ED in the money laundering case. This was the fourth time ED had summoned Raveendran in the case. He didn't appear for the last three times citing his hospitalisation.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigation Agency, and Customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa unveils Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp city

Aimed at providing world class amenities and infrastructure and making it the best place to live, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday unveiled Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp the city in the next two years. After studying ...

Swiss court rejects Russian appeal against Olympic doping ban but halves its length

A Swiss court on Thursday upheld doping sanctions that will prevent Russian athletes from competing at major international events under the countrys flag, but halved the period of the ban to two from four years.The ruling will leave Russian...

Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics

Russia was banned Thursday from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. The Court of Arbitration for Sports ruling also blocked Russia from bidding to host major sportin...

U'khand Police arrests 2 men from Tamil Nadu for cheating people of Rs 12 crore

Two men were arrested by Uttarakhand police from Tamil Nadu for allegedly cheating people of Rs 12 crore after telling them that they had won money through a lucky draw in a popular TV show. The arrests were made by a Special Task Force of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020