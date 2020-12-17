Mumbai: constable attacked with beer bottle, one arrested

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for attacking a constable attached to the Deonar police station in the city with a beer bottle, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place early Tuesday morning when constable Vinod Mhatre (50) spotted three men speeding off on motorbike in Tata Nagar area of suburban Govandi, he said.

Two of them were brandishing swords. Mhatre, on patrol duty, followed them. When they stopped near the Govandi railway station, Mhatre accosted them. Two of them fled on their bike, leaving Hasmatali Shaikh behind.

As Shaikh ran away, Mhatre chased him and tried to snatch away his sword. Shaikh, who was holding a beer bottle in his other hand, allegedly smashed it on the policeman's head. Some locals came to Mhatre's help and caught hold of Shaikh.

An injured constable Mhatre was treated for injuries and received three stitches on the forehead, the police official said. Shaikh was booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and under the Arms Act. The police are looking for the other two men who fled.