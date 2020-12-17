Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: constable attacked with beer bottle, one arrested

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for attacking a constable attached to the Deonar police station in the city with a beer bottle, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place early Tuesday morning when constable Vinod Mhatre 50 spotted three men speeding off on motorbike in Tata Nagar area of suburban Govandi, he said.Two of them were brandishing swords.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:04 IST
Mumbai: constable attacked with beer bottle, one arrested

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for attacking a constable attached to the Deonar police station in the city with a beer bottle, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place early Tuesday morning when constable Vinod Mhatre (50) spotted three men speeding off on motorbike in Tata Nagar area of suburban Govandi, he said.

Two of them were brandishing swords. Mhatre, on patrol duty, followed them. When they stopped near the Govandi railway station, Mhatre accosted them. Two of them fled on their bike, leaving Hasmatali Shaikh behind.

As Shaikh ran away, Mhatre chased him and tried to snatch away his sword. Shaikh, who was holding a beer bottle in his other hand, allegedly smashed it on the policeman's head. Some locals came to Mhatre's help and caught hold of Shaikh.

An injured constable Mhatre was treated for injuries and received three stitches on the forehead, the police official said. Shaikh was booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and under the Arms Act. The police are looking for the other two men who fled.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss court rejects Russian appeal against Olympic doping ban but halves its length

A Swiss court on Thursday upheld doping sanctions that will prevent Russian athletes from competing at major international events under the countrys flag, but halved the period of the ban to two from four years.The ruling will leave Russian...

Yediyurappa unveils Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp city

Aimed at providing world class amenities and infrastructure and making it the best place to live, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday unveiled Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp the city in the next two years. After studying ...

Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics

Russia was banned Thursday from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. The Court of Arbitration for Sports ruling also blocked Russia from bidding to host major sportin...

U'khand Police arrests 2 men from Tamil Nadu for cheating people of Rs 12 crore

Two men were arrested by Uttarakhand police from Tamil Nadu for allegedly cheating people of Rs 12 crore after telling them that they had won money through a lucky draw in a popular TV show. The arrests were made by a Special Task Force of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020