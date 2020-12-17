Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC must direct Centre to put farm laws on hold: All India Kisan Sabha

The Supreme Court must direct the Central government to put on hold the three farm laws against which thousands of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi, All India Kisan Sabha President Ashok Dhawale said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:32 IST
SC must direct Centre to put farm laws on hold: All India Kisan Sabha
All India Kisan Sabha President Ashok Dhawale speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court must direct the Central government to put on hold the three farm laws against which thousands of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi, All India Kisan Sabha President Ashok Dhawale said on Thursday. "The Supreme Court must direct the government to put these three laws on hold and to immediately call a Parliament session to repeal these laws. After that, a committee can be formed for other things like minimum support price (MSP)," Dhawale told ANI here.

The remark comes after the Supreme Court, earlier today, asked the Central government to explore the possibility of putting the three farm laws on hold to facilitate talks. Meanwhile, KV Biju, the National Coordinator of the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, one of the unions protesting at the Singhu border, said that they have decided to consult four senior Supreme Court lawyers.

"In our committee today, we took a decision about the case in the Supreme Court. We'll consult with four senior Supreme Court lawyers namely Prashant Bhushan, Dushyant Dave, HS Phoolka and Colin Gonsalves," Biju said. During the hearing earlier today, the Supreme Court had observed that the protest is constitutional until it does not destroy property or endanger life and remarked that the purpose of the farmers' protest cannot be realised by demonstrating without engaging in discussions.

The bench also said it was considering setting up an impartial and independent committee that will hear both sides and submit its findings. "We are thinking of an impartial and independent committee before whom both parties can give its side of the story. The committee will give a finding which should be followed. The protest can go on in the meanwhile and the protest cannot endanger life," a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said.

This comes as thousands of farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over the past 20 days against three recently passed farm laws. While the Centre and the farmer leaders are engaged in talks, the discussions have remained inconclusive so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With no constructive ideology, TMC destined to disintegrate: Mukul Roy

At a time when senior Trinamool Congress leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari are leaving the party, BJP vice-president Mukul Roy on Thursday claimed that the TMC was destined to disintegrate as it was formed on anti-CPIM and anti-Congress plan...

67pc voter turnout till 4.30 pm in TAC election

Sixty-seven percent voter turnout was recorded till 4.30 pm on Thursday in the election to the 36-member Tiwa Autonomous Council TAC in central Assam. An official of the Assam State Election Commission ASEC said, voting percentage would inc...

Swiss court rejects Russian appeal against Olympic doping ban but halves its length

A Swiss court on Thursday upheld doping sanctions that will prevent Russian athletes from competing at major international events under the countrys flag, but halved the period of the ban to two from four years.The ruling will leave Russian...

Yediyurappa unveils Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp city

Aimed at providing world class amenities and infrastructure and making it the best place to live, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday unveiled Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp the city in the next two years. After studying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020