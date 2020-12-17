Left Menu
A contractor, engaged in road construction in a remote area of Odishas Malkangiri district, was on Thursday hacked to death by Maoists who were opposed to the work, police said.

PTI | Malkangiri | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:38 IST
Maoists, opposing road construction in Odisha's Malkangiri, kills contractor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A contractor, engaged in road construction in a remote area of Odisha's Malkangiri district, was on Thursday hacked to death by Maoists who were opposed to the work, police said. Around 20 armed Maoists stormed the construction site near Dangriguda and set ablaze three vehicles, and machines used in the work, undertaken by contractor Sukumar Mandal, said RN Majhi, the inspector in-charge of Mathili police station.

As the contractor tried to resist, the Maoists thrashed him using sticks and then hacked him to death with an axe, the officer said. The Maoists, who have been opposing the construction of roads in the area for the last few months, left a handwritten poster at the site, police said They were opposing the road construction as it would facilitate the movement of vehicles of security forces, Majhi said.

Police and BSF personnel rushed to the site after the incident and launched a combing operation to trace the Maoists, police said. An investigation into the killing is underway, they said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

