US' McConnell says another stop-gap government funding bill may be needed

US' McConnell says another stop-gap government funding bill may be neededReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:46 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he hoped lawmakers would reach agreement on a coronavirus relief bill Thursday, saying agreement appeared close at hand.
But McConnell told reporters who asked whether lawmakers would need to pass another stopgap funding bill to keep the government running while negotiations continue: "We may."
