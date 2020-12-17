Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Senate's Schumer: no hurdles that can't be overcome in coronavirus aid talks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:08 IST
US Senate's Schumer: no hurdles that can't be overcome in coronavirus aid talks

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday there are no insurmountable barriers in the current negotiations among lawmakers on coronavirus relief.

"None of the remaining hurdles cannot be overcome. Everyone is committed to achieving a result. And we will not leave until we get the job done," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil, Pfizer spar over onerous COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Pfizer is encountering difficulty in registering its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Brazil due to the level of detail required by the regulator, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday. The health ministers comments could r...

UK slavery museum criticised for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking exhibition

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, Dec 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains International Slavery Museum is facing a backlash over a dehumanising exhibition on human trafficking in the porn industry, which features an image of a naked woman wit...

PM may flag off Delhi Metro's driverless train soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may flag off the countrys first driverless metro train later this month in the national capital, official sources said on Thursday. The train will be flagged off on the Magenta Line Janakpuri West- Botanical Gar...

Kejriwal's nautanki of tearing up farm law copies a desperate attempt to cover AAP U-turn: Punjab minister

Terming the tearing up of the copies of the new farm laws at a special Delhi Assembly session by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal his latest nautanki theatrics, Punjab Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Thursday said it was another desper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020