US Senate's Schumer: no hurdles that can't be overcome in coronavirus aid talks

US Senate's Schumer: no hurdles that can't be overcome in coronavirus aid talksReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:08 IST
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday there are no insurmountable barriers in the current negotiations among lawmakers on coronavirus relief.
"None of the remaining hurdles cannot be overcome. Everyone is committed to achieving a result. And we will not leave until we get the job done," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
