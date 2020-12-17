India, UK exchange views on non-proliferation and conventional weapons

India and the UK on Thursday exchanged views relating to non-proliferation, conventional weapons, security of outer space and issues linked to export control regimes

The discussions took place at a virtual meeting held under the framework of India-UK bilateral dialogue on disarmament and non-proliferation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement

''The two sides exchanged views on a range of contemporary issues of mutual interest in the area of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security and export control,'' it said. ''Both sides recognised the importance of the dialogue for enhancing mutual understanding and appreciation on international security issues that contribute to the bilateral strategic partnership,'' the MEA said.