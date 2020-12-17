HC asks SIT to submit further progress report in girl murder case

The Orissa High Court Thursday asked the special investigation team to submit the progress report on the probe relating to the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh. The court said the status report does not reveal any substantial progress in the investigation to apprehend the real culprit.

The HC gave the direction after the SIT submitted a status report based on its fortnight-long probe into the case. Perusal of such (a) report does not reveal any substantial progress in the investigation to apprehend the real culprit, the High Court said.

Adjudicating over the matter on Thursday, the HC deferred the hearing into the case to December 24 directing the head of SIT to submit further progress report. The Odisha government had constituted the SIT keeping in view the gravity of the case and the failure by the police to make any headway even after five months since the incident.

The HC on December 3 had directed the SIT head to take effective and expeditious steps to identify and arrest the accused. The little girl was allegedly kidnapped when she was playing outside her home at Jadupur village of Nayagarh district on jUlt 14 this year.

Ten days after she went missing, her family members stumbled upon bones and the skulldumped in their backyard. DNA tests revealed that the bones w of the minor girl dumped in their backyard and were that of the missing minor girl. The incident came under public glare evoking a massive state-wide protest. The girl's parents even attempted to immolate themselves in front of the assembly here on November 24.

Alleging that cabinet minister Arun Kumar Sahoo was protecting the accused, the parents have claimed that organ sharks of their locality were behind the abduction and murder. PTI COR AAM KK KK