Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks SIT to submit further progress report in girl murder case

Perusal of such a report does not reveal any substantial progress in the investigation to apprehend the real culprit, the High Court said.Adjudicating over the matter on Thursday, the HC deferred the hearing into the case to December 24 directing the head of SIT to submit further progress report.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 17-12-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:32 IST
HC asks SIT to submit further progress report in girl murder case

The Orissa High Court Thursday asked the special investigation team to submit the progress report on the probe relating to the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh. The court said the status report does not reveal any substantial progress in the investigation to apprehend the real culprit.

The HC gave the direction after the SIT submitted a status report based on its fortnight-long probe into the case. Perusal of such (a) report does not reveal any substantial progress in the investigation to apprehend the real culprit, the High Court said.

Adjudicating over the matter on Thursday, the HC deferred the hearing into the case to December 24 directing the head of SIT to submit further progress report. The Odisha government had constituted the SIT keeping in view the gravity of the case and the failure by the police to make any headway even after five months since the incident.

The HC on December 3 had directed the SIT head to take effective and expeditious steps to identify and arrest the accused. The little girl was allegedly kidnapped when she was playing outside her home at Jadupur village of Nayagarh district on jUlt 14 this year.

Ten days after she went missing, her family members stumbled upon bones and the skulldumped in their backyard. DNA tests revealed that the bones w of the minor girl dumped in their backyard and were that of the missing minor girl. The incident came under public glare evoking a massive state-wide protest. The girl's parents even attempted to immolate themselves in front of the assembly here on November 24.

Alleging that cabinet minister Arun Kumar Sahoo was protecting the accused, the parents have claimed that organ sharks of their locality were behind the abduction and murder. PTI COR AAM KK KK

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US gives Florida wider authority over wetland development

Tallahassee US, Dec 17...

BRIEF-Northern Ireland Will Enter A Six-Week Lockdown On Boxing Day - Sky News

Dec 17 Reuters - NORTHERN IRELAND WILL ENTER A SIX-WEEK LOCKDOWN ON BOXING DAY AMID RISING COVID-19 INFECTIONS - SKY NEWS...

U.S. senators ask IRS if hacking campaign compromised taxpayer data

Two top U.S. Senators on Thursday said they were seeking answers on whether the recent hacking attack against the federal government compromised U.S. taxpayers data, which could make millions of Americans more vulnerable to identity theft a...

Armed with proposals, young climate activists hunt decision-making power

Unable to hold large-scale street protests safely during this years pandemic, young climate activists are using their energy to craft their own climate policies and battling for decision-making power to make them a reality.We might not have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020