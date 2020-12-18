China urges U.S. to stop crackdown following company blacklist report

China urges U.S. to stop crackdown following company blacklist reportReuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-12-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 12:55 IST
China's foreign ministry on Friday urged the United States to stop its "unjustified" crackdown on Chinese companies, after Reuters reported that Washington plans to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist.
China will continue to take necessary measures to ensure its companies' legitimate rights and interests, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing in Beijing.
- READ MORE ON:
- Wang Wenbin
- Chinese