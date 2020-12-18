UP: Court awards 4-year jail term to man under Gangsters Act

A local court on Friday sentenced a man to four years in prison under the Gangsters Act for being involved in several cases of loot and dacoity

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Irshad

According to public prosecutor Sandeep Singh, Irshad was booked under the Gangsters Act after he was found involved in several cases of loot and dacoity in the Kakroli police station area of the district in 2016.