UP: Court awards 4-year jail term to man under Gangsters Act

UP: Court awards 4-year jail term to man under Gangsters ActPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:19 IST
A local court on Friday sentenced a man to four years in prison under the Gangsters Act for being involved in several cases of loot and dacoity
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Irshad
According to public prosecutor Sandeep Singh, Irshad was booked under the Gangsters Act after he was found involved in several cases of loot and dacoity in the Kakroli police station area of the district in 2016.
