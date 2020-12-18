Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man shot dead in UP's Mau over old enmity

The incident took place in Baduagodam village in the Sarai Lakhansi area here, they said.Shailendra Yadav was shot by Banti Singh, Satyam Singh and Shiva in the village. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition and was declared brought dead there, Superintendent of Police Sushil Dhule said.

PTI | Mau | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:12 IST
Man shot dead in UP's Mau over old enmity
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The husband of a village head in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by some people on Friday apparently over an old enmity, police said. The incident took place in Baduagodam village in the Sarai Lakhansi area here, they said.

''Shailendra Yadav was shot by Banti Singh, Satyam Singh, and Shiva in the village. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition and was declared brought dead there,'' Superintendent of Police Sushil Dhule said. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, he said.

The victim, Yadav, was a history-sheeter, and 10 criminal cases were pending against him, the police said.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader sees need for facility to store foodgrains

With a lack of storage facilities for foodgrains, anybody, be it Adani or Ambani, can construct such facilities in the country, All-India BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan said on Friday. Replying to a question on the three fa...

FOREX-Dollar consolidates losses after week-long drubbing

The dollar consolidated losses on Friday after a week of declines that pushed it to its lowest in two and a half years, as its slide sucked in more short sellers looking to make an easy buck. The dollar index edged up 0.1 on the day to just...

UN rights office calls on Thailand to amend royal insult law

The United Nations human rights office called on Thailand on Friday to amend its lese majeste law which it said had been used against at least 35 activists - one as young as 16 - in recent weeks. It said Thailand should stop using the law, ...

Indian Railways comes up with Draft National Rail Plan

In an endeavour to address the inadequacies of capacity constraints and improve its modal share in total freight ecosystem of the country, Indian Railways has come up with Draft National Rail Plan. A long term strategic plan called the Nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020