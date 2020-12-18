Haryana: 5 killed in three-wheeler-truck collision

Five people were killed and one sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between a three-wheeler and a truck here on Friday, police said. The injured person, whose condition was critical, was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Kumar (23), driver of the three-wheeler, Mehar Singh (81), Salamti Devi (60), Gafoor Deen (65) and an unidentified woman (aged around 40), they said. All the deceased belonged to nearby villages of Naraingarh. A case has been registered against the driver of the truck on the complaint of Ved Prakash, the Sarpanch of Kanjala village, who was an eye witness to the incident, police said. The truck driver fled from the accident site leaving his vehicle behind, police added.