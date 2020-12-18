Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN rights office calls on Thailand to amend royal insult law

It said Thailand should stop using the law, which bans insulting the monarchy, and other serious criminal charges against protesters, saying that criminalising such acts violates freedom of expression. Prosecutions, which had stopped in 2018, restarted after protesters broke longstanding taboos by calling for reforms to curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during months of street demonstrations.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:51 IST
UN rights office calls on Thailand to amend royal insult law
Representative image Image Credit:

The United Nations human rights office called on Thailand on Friday to amend its lese majeste law which it said had been used against at least 35 activists - one as young as 16 - in recent weeks. It said Thailand should stop using the law, which bans insulting the monarchy, and other serious criminal charges against protesters, saying that criminalising such acts violates freedom of expression.

Prosecutions, which had stopped in 2018, restarted after protesters broke longstanding taboos by calling for reforms to curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during months of street demonstrations. Those found guilty under the royal insult law face three to 15 years in prison. The spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights noted that charges had also been filed against protesters for sedition and computer crimes offences.

"We call on the Government of Thailand to stop the repeated use of such serious criminal charges against individuals for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly," spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a news briefing in Geneva. The office of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urged Thailand to change the lese majeste law to bring it in line with the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

The Thai government did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters, saying it needed to review the rights office's statement first. Youth-led protests began in July to call for the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and for the drafting of a new constitution.

They later called for reforms to the monarchy: seeking the king to be more clearly accountable under the constitution and the reversal of changes that gave him control of royal finances and some army units among other demands.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat as stimulus rally cools; Weekly gains on tap

Wall Street indexes were set to take a breather from recent gains on Friday as a coronavirus stimulus package remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline for a deal, with retail stocks rising on the possibility of strong holiday sales. Ma...

About 14 pc cut in CO2 emissions possible in small commercial vehicle segment with EV push: Study

India can see up to 14 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions in the small commercial vehicle segment with higher electric vehicle EV penetration in total sales by 2030, according to a study. The study -- Roadmap for Electrification of Urban F...

Europe purchases 80 mln more doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

Drug developer Moderna Inc said on Friday the European Commission had exercised its option to purchase an additional 80 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.The European Commissions total order commitment to date is now 160 mi...

Pence gets COVID vaccine as U.S. deaths top 3,000 for third straight day

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received his COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Friday, seeking to shore up public support for vaccinations after U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 3,000 for a third straight day. Pence, his wife Kar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020