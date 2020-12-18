Left Menu
Development News Edition

Official: Rickshaw bomb kills 11 kids in eastern Afghanistan

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and Jumazada said an investigation had begun into why children were targeted.Violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent months even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators hold talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:35 IST
Official: Rickshaw bomb kills 11 kids in eastern Afghanistan

A bomb rigged to a rickshaw killed at least 11 children and wounded 20 others in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, a provincial official said, as violence in the war-weary country continued to surge. Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman for the Ghazni provincial governor, said the attack took place at about noon in the Gilan district.

Jumadaza said the bomb went off after a man driving a motorized rickshaw entered a village to sell goods and was soon surrounded by kids. He said the casualty toll could rise. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and Jumazada said an investigation had begun into why children were targeted.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent months even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators hold talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war. The attack comes after Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, held an unannounced meeting Tuesday with Taliban leaders in Doha, Qatar, to discuss military aspects of last February's U.S.-Taliban agreement. The agreement was intended to set the stage for direct peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Milley then flew to Kabul to consult with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Milley said he emphasized to both parties the need to rapidly reduce levels of violence. In his talks with the Taliban, Milley urged a reduction in violence across the country..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hathras case: CBI files chargesheet against 4 for gangrape, murder

The CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet against the four men accused of the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. After nearly two months of probe, the agency concl...

EXPLAINER-Young, lean, non-smoker: why odds favour France's Macron in COVID-19 fight

French President Emmanuel Macron has caught COVID-19, but since he is 42, a non-smoker who is not overweight and has access to the best medical care, statistics suggest he is unlikely to suffer the worst symptoms of the disease.Officials sa...

'Invisible shipwrecks' belie falling migrant deaths: U.N.

The number of deaths recorded on migratory routes fell this year, although COVID-19 difficulties and so-called invisible shipwrecks mean the real number is probably much higher, officials at the U.N. migration agency said on Friday.The IOMs...

Turkish philanthropist Kavala denies coup charges in new trial

Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been held in jail for three years without conviction, denied charges of involvement in a 2016 attempted coup at the start of a new trial on Friday. Ankaras Western allies have raised concerns abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020