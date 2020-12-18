Left Menu
Mumbai: 3 held for cheating people with promise of BMC jobs

The probe in the racket, which may run into several crore rupees, started after a woman approached Sion police station on Tuesday, following which the property cell of the Crime Branch also started a probe, he said.A BMC staffer, a person who retired from the civic body and a retired woman police constable have been arrested.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:38 IST
A BMC employee and two others, including a retired woman police constable, were arrested for allegedly duping several hundred people with false promises of jobs in Mumbai's civic corporation, a Crime Branch official said on Friday. The probe in the racket, which may run into several crore rupees, started after a woman approached Sion police station on Tuesday, following which the property cell of the Crime Branch also started a probe, he said.

''A BMC staffer, a person who retired from the civic body and a retired woman police constable have been arrested. The complainant told Sion police the accused had taken Rs 3.5 lakh and promised to get her son a job in the civic water supply department. They even issued a fake appointment letter to the complainant,'' he said.

