Arunachal terminates pacts for 2 hydro projects with EDCL arm

Arunachal Pradesh was to get 12 per cent free of cost power from the project.The Pakkebung-II hydro power project 15 MW is a run-of-the-river project proposed to be established on Pakke Bung river in East Kameng district of the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:39 IST
Energy Development Company Ltd (EDCL) on Friday said Arunachal Pradesh has terminated pacts for execution of two hydro power projects with an associate firm. ''The Government of Arunachal Pradesh (GoAP) has issued letter of termination for the Memorandum of Agreement for execution of TSA-CHU-I Lower Hydro Electric Project and Pakkebung-II Hydro Electric Project...,'' it said in a BSE filing.

The projects are being developed by subsidiaries of Arunachal Hydro Power Ltd, which is an associate company of EDCL, it added. Arunachal Hydro Power is considering legal options to contest the termination of the agreements, the filing further said.

TSA-CHU-I hydro power project (24 MW) is a run-of-the-river project proposed to be established on river Tsa-chu in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The project is designed to generate 147.168 million units (MU) annually with 75 per cent dependable year (water) flow. Arunachal Pradesh was to get 12 per cent free of cost power from the project.

The Pakkebung-II hydro power project (15 MW) is a run-of-the-river project proposed to be established on Pakke Bung river in East Kameng district of the state. The proposed project would be able to generate 105 MU annually with 75 per cent dependable year (water) flow. Arunachal Pradesh was to get 12 per cent free of cost power from the project..

