Left Menu
Development News Edition

Official: Rickshaw bomb kills 15 kids in eastern Afghanistan

A bomb rigged to a rickshaw killed at least 15 children and wounded 20 others in a Taliban-controlled area in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, a provincial official said, as violence in the war-weary country continued to surge.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:39 IST
Official: Rickshaw bomb kills 15 kids in eastern Afghanistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A bomb rigged to a rickshaw killed at least 15 children and wounded 20 others in a Taliban-controlled area in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, a provincial official said, as violence in the war-weary country continued to surge. The bomb went off after a man driving a motorized rickshaw entered a village in the Gilan district to sell goods and was soon surrounded by kids, according to Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman for the Ghazni provincial governor. He said the casualty toll could rise further.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and Jumazada said an investigation was underway into why children were targeted. However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid sent a message to the media claiming that the explosion was caused by the remains of unexploded ordinance in the area, which the children had allegedly picked up and brought to the merchant.

Mujahid gave a lower death toll, saying 12 children were killed. The conflicting reports could not be reconciled as the area is under Taliban control and off limits to reporters.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent months even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators hold talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war. Earlier this week, US Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, held an unannounced meeting with Taliban leaders in Doha, Qatar, to discuss military aspects of last February's U.S.-Taliban agreement.

The agreement, signed in Qatar where the Taliban maintain a political office, was intended to set the stage for direct peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. It also provided for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan. President Donald Trump has ordered the reduction of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by January 15, just days before President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn in as Trump's successor. The troop levels are now at about 4,000 and are expected to reach the 2,500 target on time.

After talks with the Taliban, Milley flew to Kabul to consult with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. He said he emphasized to both parties the need to rapidly reduce levels of violence across the country..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: We'll try to keep scoreboard under control, says Paine

Australia skipper Tim Paine said that his side will look to keep the scoreboard under control on Day 3 when India resumes their second innings of the opening Test. While the Indian bowlers dominated the show on the second day of the pink-ba...

With 1,075 new cases of coronavirus, Gujarat's tally rises to 2,33,263, nine fatalities take death toll to 4,220: Health Department.

With 1,075 new cases of coronavirus, Gujarats tally rises to 2,33,263, nine fatalities take death toll to 4,220 Health Department....

Proper management of locally available resources must to get benefits of globalisation: Raj Guv

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Friday the benefits of globalisation can be achieved only when proper management of locally available resources is taken care of. Addressing a virtual Conference on an international conference on Glo...

Union home secy holds video-conference with WB's chief secy, DGP; discusses law and order

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla discussed the law-and-order situation in West Bengal with two top civil and police officers of the state through a video-conference on Friday, after their refusal to come to New Delhi despite two repea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020