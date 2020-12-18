US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street hits record high with focus on stimulus

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street hits record high with focus on stimulusReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:08 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Friday, as a coronavirus stimulus package remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline for a deal, with retail stocks rising on the possibility of strong holiday sales.
At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 10.51 points, or 0.03%, at 30,313.88, the S&P 500 was down 1.69 points, or 0.05%, at 3,720.79, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.03 points, or 0.09%, at 12,775.78.
