Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandi secretary, junior assistant held for taking bribe in Rajasthan

After verification of the complaint, a team of ACB sleuths arrest the duo, they added.In another case in Karauli, a head constable, posted in Sapotra police station, was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3,000, the officials said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:11 IST
Mandi secretary, junior assistant held for taking bribe in Rajasthan

The anti-corruption bureau on Friday arrested a secretary of an agriculture mandi and a junior assistant over bribery charges in Rajasthan’s Churu district, officials said. Ghanshyam Meena, secretary of Krishi Upaj Mandi- Sardarshahar (Churu) who also holds the additional charge of Krishi Upaj Mandi, Churu, and Jagdish Prasad Saini, junior assistant of the Churu mandi, were arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 40,000, they said.

The accused had demanded the bribe from the complainant to allot him space to keep vegetables and scales under tin shade in Churu fruit and vegetable mandi, the officials said. After verification of the complaint, a team of ACB sleuths arrest the duo, they added.

In another case in Karauli, a head constable, posted in Sapotra police station, was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3,000, the officials said. Head constable Bacchu Singh had demanded the bribe from the complainant for taking action in an accident case filed by him, DG ACB B L Soni said in Jaiur.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-governor of gang-plagued Mexican state shot dead in beach resort

An ex-governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in the bathroom of a restaurant in the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, the latest violence to convulse a region plagued by drug gang violence. Jalisco state offic...

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar resigns after poor performance in Zilla Panchayat polls

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee GPCC Girish Chodankar has resigned from his post, taking responsibility for the partys poor performance in the recently held Zilla Panchayat ZP poll, party Vice-President Sankalp Amonkar confirmed on Friday. S...

Attempting selfie, tourist drowns in Beas river in HP

A 25-year-old tourist from Uttar Pradesh drowned in Beas river here while taking a selfie on Friday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Chand Mohammad of UPs Agra district, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said...

Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: We'll try to keep scoreboard under control, says Paine

Australia skipper Tim Paine said that his side will look to keep the scoreboard under control on Day 3 when India resumes their second innings of the opening Test. While the Indian bowlers dominated the show on the second day of the pink-ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020