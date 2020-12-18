Noida: Miscreants flee with MP cop's gun

Left Menu
A group of men allegedly fled with a service revolver after an argument with two Madhya Pradesh Police personnel dressed in plain clothes in a commercial hub here on Friday, officials said The incident took place in Sector 18 in the morning when the policemen visited a bank in connection with a cyber crime, the officials said.

A group of men allegedly fled with a service revolver after an argument with two Madhya Pradesh Police personnel dressed in plain clothes in a commercial hub here on Friday, officials said The incident took place in Sector 18 in the morning when the policemen visited a bank in connection with a cyber crime, the officials said. Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said an FIR has been lodged at the local Sector 20 police station and investigation has been launched into the matter.

''The two officials belong to the Cyber Cell of Madhya Pradesh police. They were in civilian dress and had gone to a branch of a private bank to gather information about a suspicious account,'' he said. ''While returning, they were engaged in an argument with five to six men in the market. During the duel, the miscreants snatched the service pistol from a sub-inspector and fled the spot,'' the DCP said.

According to officials, the two MP Police personnel were carrying out their probe without informing the local Noida Police about their presence and investigation. ''We have asked them (MP police personnel) also about this. Details are being gathered and the case will be worked out soon,'' Rajesh said.

