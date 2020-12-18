Man gets 6 months in jail for cheating five-star hotels
A court in Vashi in Thane district on Friday sentenced a 63-year-old man from Tamil Nadu to six months in jail for cheating hotels by posing as a businessman. He was held after he carried out one such cheating operation at a hotel here, said Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Vashi police station.PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:59 IST
A court in Vashi in Thane district on Friday sentenced a 63-year-old man from Tamil Nadu to six months in jail for cheating hotels by posing as a businessman. Vashi First Class Judicial Magistrate VD Bade also fined Vincent John, a native of Thoothukudi in the southern state, Rs 2,000, a police official said.
''He would pose as a businessman or corporate boss and cheat hotels, mostly five stars. He was held after he carried out one such cheating operation at a hotel here,'' said Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Vashi police station. John has 187 cases of cheating against his name in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Maharashtra, he added.
