Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man gets 6 months in jail for cheating five-star hotels

A court in Vashi in Thane district on Friday sentenced a 63-year-old man from Tamil Nadu to six months in jail for cheating hotels by posing as a businessman. He was held after he carried out one such cheating operation at a hotel here, said Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Vashi police station.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:59 IST
Man gets 6 months in jail for cheating five-star hotels

A court in Vashi in Thane district on Friday sentenced a 63-year-old man from Tamil Nadu to six months in jail for cheating hotels by posing as a businessman. Vashi First Class Judicial Magistrate VD Bade also fined Vincent John, a native of Thoothukudi in the southern state, Rs 2,000, a police official said.

''He would pose as a businessman or corporate boss and cheat hotels, mostly five stars. He was held after he carried out one such cheating operation at a hotel here,'' said Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Vashi police station. John has 187 cases of cheating against his name in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Maharashtra, he added.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico records lowest number of murders in nearly three years

Mexico recorded the lowest number of murders in the month of November in nearly three years, Mexican officials announced on Friday, but 2020 could still narrowly surpass last years unprecedented number of murders nationwide. Acting Security...

Rajasthan: Govt school teacher booked for raping minor student

A 26-year-old primary school teacher at a government senior secondary school in a village in Rajasthans Bundi district was booked on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl studying in the same school, police said. The accused, who teaches...

Expedite implementation of welfare schemes for Dalits, Adivasis: Cong to Maharashtra govt

The Congress on Friday said it has asked the Maharashtra government to expedite the implementation of various welfare schemes for Dalits, Adivasis and disadvantaged sections, and to enact laws to ensure that the budget for their welfare doe...

Signature flyover at Parthala Chowk to be ready by Dec 2021: Noida Authority

The Noida Authority on Friday finalised an agency for construction of a flyover at the Parthala Chowk in Greater Noida West which is scheduled to be completed by December 2021, officials said. Costing approximately Rs 80 crore, the six-lane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020