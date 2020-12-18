Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada trial for Toronto van attack suspect enters final day

The trial of a man charged with killing 10 people in a 2018 van attack in Toronto will end on Friday, as Canadian prosecutors push to have him found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Alek Minassian, 28, rented a van and drove it onto the sidewalk along Yonge Street in North York, a suburb just north of Toronto, striking passersby.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:22 IST
Canada trial for Toronto van attack suspect enters final day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The trial of a man charged with killing 10 people in a 2018 van attack in Toronto will end on Friday, as Canadian prosecutors push to have him found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Alek Minassian, 28, rented a van and drove it onto the sidewalk along Yonge Street in North York, a suburb just north of Toronto, striking passersby. He later told police detectives he was motivated by a desire to punish society for his perceived status as an "incel" - short for involuntary celibate - because he believed women would not have sex with him. Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. He has not denied his role but entered a plea of "not criminally responsible" to the court via Zoom when the trial began in early November.

Defense lawyers argued that Minassian's diagnosed autism meant that he was not capable of making rational ethical choices. Witnesses - including psychologists and Minassian's parents - were brought forward during the six weeks of trial to argue for or dispute that characterization of Minassian.

In their closing arguments, prosecutors said Minassian had "the capacity to make a choice." "He never lost sight of the fact that society viewed his choice as wrong, and he made a choice to go ahead and commit the attack," prosecutor Joe Callaghan told the court on Friday.

Justice Anne Molloy has been presiding over the case. It is not yet known when she will announce a decision.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It's good that rotten elements are leaving: Mamata to TMC leaders

Amid the ongoing spree of desertions, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday night termed the deserters as baggage for the party and said it is good that rotten elements are leaving on their own. Banerjee held an ...

Soccer-Juve's McKennie named U.S. Soccer's male player of the year

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was named U.S. Soccers male player of the year, the governing body said on Friday as he closes out his fourth year on the national team. The 22-year-old Texan joined Italian champions Juve in August on a ...

Ban on food aid restrictions blocked at WTO

World Trade Organization members were at odds on Friday over a proposal that would ban countries from restricting food aid deliveries, potentially complicating the response to a feared COVID-fuelled humanitarian catastrophe next year. The p...

Paraguay in vaccine talks with five pharmaceuticals to supplement COVAX supply - health minister

Paraguay is negotiating with five foreign pharmaceutical companies to acquire up to 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021, Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said on Friday, to supplement those it has already locked in under the CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020