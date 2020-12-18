Maha: Income Tax inspector held in Kolhapur for bribery

An Income Tax inspector in Kolhapurwas arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau forallegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a doctor tostall action in a case related to non-filing of returns, anofficial said on Friday

The accused had received a complaint about propertyand assets of a homeopathy doctor and he called the latter tohis office and said he would be subjected to a fine of Rs 50lakh for not filing returns for six years, the ACB officialsaid

''The accused first demanded Rs 20 lakh to stall actionin this matter, then settled for Rs 14 lakh. He was arrestedred-handed in a trap while waiting for his bribe installmentof Rs 10 lakh,'' he added.