Google trial judge suggests potential trial date, and it's in 2023

Google trial judge suggests potential trial date, and it's in 2023Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:21 IST
The judge hearing the Justice Department's antitrust case against Alphabet Inc's Google suggested a trial date of Sept. 12, 2023, on Friday.
Judge Amit Mehta suggested the date, and counsel for the two sides did not object, in a status conference in which the two sides also began consideration of consolidating a complaint filed against Google on Thursday by 38 states and territories.
