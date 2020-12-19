UP government transfers over Rs 445 cr to 97,663 SHGs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday transferred Rs 445.92 crore to the bank accounts of 97,663 self-help groups (SHGs) under the UP State Rural Livelihood Mission, an official statement issued here said

At the virtual event, the state government also signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ICICI Bank for training women, it said

The chief minister also interacted with women from different SHGs, it said.