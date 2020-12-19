Left Menu
Development News Edition

German court allows Tesla to partially clear forest for new factory

In Friday's ruling, the Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court said it would ban clearing by Tesla in peripheral areas of the site, ruling in favor of environmentalists. But the court said the stoppage for the rest of the area could not be justified. Tesla in Europe and the environmental groups did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 03:43 IST
German court allows Tesla to partially clear forest for new factory

A German court on Friday ruled Tesla could partially proceed with clearing a forest to build a manufacturing site near Berlin. Environmentalists had gone to court in the eastern city of Frankfurt an der Oder in an attempt to stop Tesla from clearing the forest, arguing that cutting down more trees could endanger hibernating reptiles.

A temporary halt in clearing had been in force while a regional court studied the matter. In Friday's ruling, the Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court said it would ban clearing by Tesla in peripheral areas of the site, ruling in favor of environmentalists.

But the court said the stoppage for the rest of the area could not be justified. Tesla in Europe and the environmental groups did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

Also Read: U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump on Germany withdrawal, base names

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy imposes partial lockdown for Christmas holiday

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has announced there will be a partial lockdown nationwide for most of the Christmas holiday season, citing concerns that gatherings of families and friends could re-ignite the viruss spread. The new decree put...

U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI

The United States added dozens of Chinese companies, including the countrys top chipmaker SMIC and Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, to a trade blacklist on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trumps administration ratchets u...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities dip, oil jumps, as investors wait on U.S. stimulus package

Global equity benchmarks slid while oil prices rallied to near nine-month highs on Friday as investors weighed hopes for a U.S. coronavirus relief package against moves by the U.S. government to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade bl...

U.S. House passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed and sent to the Senate a two-day stopgap extension of existing federal funds to avoid a midnight government shutdown, as negotiators work on a 900 billion coronavirus aid bill and a 1.4 tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020