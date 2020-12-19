IMF allows Egypt to draw $1.67 bln from stand by arrangement

IMF allows Egypt to draw $1.67 bln from stand by arrangementReuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-12-2020 05:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 05:15 IST
The International Monetary Fund has completed the first review of Egypt’s reform program, allowing the country to draw $1.67 billion under a stand by arrangement (SBA), the fund said on Friday.
This brings the total disbursement under the 12-month SBA to $3.6 billion, the IMF said in a statement. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Ulf Laessing Editing by Chris Reese)