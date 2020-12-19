U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency useReuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 06:08 IST
Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, providing some welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost.
The FDA announced the authorization on Friday after the agency's panel of outside experts on Thursday endorsed its use.