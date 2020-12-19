Left Menu
Development News Edition

Even after losing 4 wars Pakistan still doing nefarious acts, says Rajnath Singh

Slamming Pakistan during the graduation parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the neighbouring country has continued with its "nefarious acts" on the border, even after losing four wars.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:14 IST
Even after losing 4 wars Pakistan still doing nefarious acts, says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends the Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming Pakistan during the graduation parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the neighbouring country has continued with its "nefarious acts" on the border, even after losing four wars. While praising the Indian Air Force he termed the 2019 Balakot airstrike as one of the golden chapters in the country's history.

Addressing the Airforce Academy graduations, Defence Minister said, "In the western sector, our neighbour Pakistan keeps on doing nefarious acts on the border. Even after losing 4 wars, they are still fighting proxy wars through terror. I would like to felicitate the security forces who alertly counter these attempts." Recalling the IAF's performance during several wars and other operations, Rajnath Singh said, "The Indian Air Force has a glorious history. It has always displayed episodes of gallantry. From the Battle of Longewala in 1971 to the recent Balakot airstrikes, all these episodes will be considered as golden chapters in our country's history."

"Our security forces, police and army are fighting the terrorists with utmost vigilance....They are combatting terrorism not only at the home turf but also beyond the border. In Balakot, the IAF did an effective job and made the world realise the country's potential and its resolve against terrorism," he said. "It is fortunate to be the sentries of one's country. I believe that all of you will do justice to your duty," he added.

The Defence Minister also targeted China and said, "This is new India that is willing to respond to any transgression, aggression or any unilateral action on borders." Referring to the India-China standoff in Ladakh, Defence Minister said, "You must be aware of the India-China standoff. Beijing's behaviour during the COVID-19 goes on to show the intention of the country. However, we have shown that our country is now, no longer weak in any way." (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study suggests social holidays improve overall well-being

Social holidays improve holiday makers overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The study ...

Kidnapped boy rescued from Kolar

An eight-year-old boy from Ujire, who was kidnapped on December 17 by a gang demanding a ransom of Rs 17 crore, was rescued from Kolar by the city police. Anubhav, son of Bijoy and grandson of an ex-serviceman Shivan, had been abducted on T...

Fire in hospital kills 8 people in southeast Turkey - governor

A fire in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit killed eight people, the governors office in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of an oxygen ventilator, the office...

Study reveals individuals with high ADHD-traits are more vulnerable to insomnia

Individuals with high ADHD-traits that do not meet the criteria for a diagnosis are less able to perform tasks involving attentional regulation or emotional control after a sleepless night than individuals with low ADHD-traits, suggest the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020