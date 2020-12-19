Even after losing 4 wars Pakistan still doing nefarious acts, says Rajnath Singh

Slamming Pakistan during the graduation parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the neighbouring country has continued with its "nefarious acts" on the border, even after losing four wars. While praising the Indian Air Force he termed the 2019 Balakot airstrike as one of the golden chapters in the country's history.

Addressing the Airforce Academy graduations, Defence Minister said, "In the western sector, our neighbour Pakistan keeps on doing nefarious acts on the border. Even after losing 4 wars, they are still fighting proxy wars through terror. I would like to felicitate the security forces who alertly counter these attempts." Recalling the IAF's performance during several wars and other operations, Rajnath Singh said, "The Indian Air Force has a glorious history. It has always displayed episodes of gallantry. From the Battle of Longewala in 1971 to the recent Balakot airstrikes, all these episodes will be considered as golden chapters in our country's history."

"Our security forces, police and army are fighting the terrorists with utmost vigilance....They are combatting terrorism not only at the home turf but also beyond the border. In Balakot, the IAF did an effective job and made the world realise the country's potential and its resolve against terrorism," he said. "It is fortunate to be the sentries of one's country. I believe that all of you will do justice to your duty," he added.

The Defence Minister also targeted China and said, "This is new India that is willing to respond to any transgression, aggression or any unilateral action on borders." Referring to the India-China standoff in Ladakh, Defence Minister said, "You must be aware of the India-China standoff. Beijing's behaviour during the COVID-19 goes on to show the intention of the country. However, we have shown that our country is now, no longer weak in any way." (ANI)