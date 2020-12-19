Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia Gandhi holds meeting with Congress leaders

Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad and others arrived at 10 Janpath on Saturday for a meeting with the party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:41 IST
Sonia Gandhi holds meeting with Congress leaders
Congress leaders arrived at 10 Janpath. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad and others arrived at 10 Janpath on Saturday for a meeting with the party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi. Other Congress leaders who arrived for a meeting are Anand Sharma, BS Hooda, Ambika Soni and P Chidambaram.

After months of infighting, this is the first time Gandhis are meeting the rebels. The dissent letter writers who are present in the meeting include, Gulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tiwari and Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting of senior party leaders today to formulate the party's strategy on the current political scenario amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against farm laws. The meeting will continue for 10 days. In a press briefing, Congress general secretary said Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting with party leaders for the next 10 days.

Sonia Gandhi will also discuss the scrapping of the winter session of Parliament by the central government with senior leaders comprising the party's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study suggests social holidays improve overall well-being

Social holidays improve holiday makers overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The study ...

Kidnapped boy rescued from Kolar

An eight-year-old boy from Ujire, who was kidnapped on December 17 by a gang demanding a ransom of Rs 17 crore, was rescued from Kolar by the city police. Anubhav, son of Bijoy and grandson of an ex-serviceman Shivan, had been abducted on T...

Fire in hospital kills 8 people in southeast Turkey - governor

A fire in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit killed eight people, the governors office in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of an oxygen ventilator, the office...

Study reveals individuals with high ADHD-traits are more vulnerable to insomnia

Individuals with high ADHD-traits that do not meet the criteria for a diagnosis are less able to perform tasks involving attentional regulation or emotional control after a sleepless night than individuals with low ADHD-traits, suggest the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020