Six injured after portion of house collapses in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 12:17 IST
Six injured after portion of house collapses in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six people were injured after a portion of a house collapsed in west Delhi's Khyala on Saturday, Delhi Fire Service officials said

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident around 10 am following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said

Five of the six injured persons were admitted to DDU Hospital, while one was undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh government hospital, Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

