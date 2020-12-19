Left Menu
Development News Edition

China issues national security rules on foreign investment

Washington added dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist on Friday. Publishing the investment rules is "not protectionism or backtracking from opening-up policies," the NDRC said, asserting that "opening up without protection is not sustainable." Major economies like the United States, the European Union, Australia, Germany and Japan have established or improved their review mechanisms on foreign investment in recent years, it said. The new system will establish a body dedicated to security reviews, headed by the NDRC and the Ministry of Commerce.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 15:43 IST
China issues national security rules on foreign investment
Representative image

China published rules on Saturday for reviewing foreign investment on national security grounds, potentially broad measures that it insisted did not amount to protectionism.

The review system announced by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) covers foreign investments in military sectors and the acquisition of controlling stakes in such sectors as energy, natural resources, agriculture, internet technology and financial services. "Only by tightening the fence against security risks can China lay the solid foundations for a new round of opening up that is broader, wider and deeper," the commission said.

This was in line with international practice and would help balance the economic benefits of further opening with the need to ensure national security, the NDRC said. The announcement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump ratchets up tensions with China in his final weeks in office. Washington added dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist on Friday.

Publishing the investment rules is "not protectionism or backtracking from opening-up policies," the NDRC said, asserting that "opening up without protection is not sustainable." Major economies like the United States, the European Union, Australia, Germany and Japan have established or improved their review mechanisms on foreign investment in recent years, it said.

The new system will establish a body dedicated to security reviews, headed by the NDRC and the Ministry of Commerce. The rules, which take effect in 30 days, follow a foreign investment law published last year aimed at broadening market access for overseas investors. Last year's foreign investment law made it clear China would set up a review mechanism for foreign investment, and foreign companies and trade associations have been awaiting the new rules so that they can make investment decisions, the NDRC said.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PHDCCI suggests 10-pronged strategy to attain higher growth trajectory

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Saturday suggested a 10-pronged strategy in pre-budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with focus on refueling consumption and demand and encouraging private investments to attain higher eco...

Woman & son killed in road accident in Bihar's Rohtas

A 35-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Bihars Rohtas district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Bhatauli village under Indrapuri police station this morning when a wom...

Russia to return gifted icon after Bosnia questions its origin - ministry

Russia will return a religious icon given to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by the Bosnian Serb leader after prosecutors in Bosnia said they were trying to determine whether the gift had been illegally smuggled out of war-torn eastern Ukrai...

ISL 7: If you don't score, you don't win, says Chennaiyin FC coach

Chennaiyin FC are finding it difficult to score, with only three goals to their name so far in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL but coach Csaba Laszlo has refused to blame his players for the results. Laszlo admitted th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020