Left Menu
Development News Edition

French modelling agent who knew Jeffrey Epstein placed under investigation

Jean-Luc Brunel, a longtime French modelling agent who knew the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, was placed under investigation and remanded in custody, the office of the Paris prosecutor said on Saturday. Under French law, an investigation may or may not lead to a trial. A lawyer for Brunel did not reply to a request for comment.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 16:06 IST
French modelling agent who knew Jeffrey Epstein placed under investigation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jean-Luc Brunel, a longtime French modelling agent who knew the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, was placed under investigation and remanded in custody, the office of the Paris prosecutor said on Saturday. Brunel, 74, was detained on Wednesday as part of a probe opened last year into allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment. Police arrested him at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport before he boarded a plane to Senegal.

The Paris prosecutor said Brunel was suspected of having raped, assaulted and harassed several minor and adult victims as well as having organised transport and hosting of young women for Epstein. Under French law, an investigation may or may not lead to a trial.

A lawyer for Brunel did not reply to a request for comment. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail at age 66 in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Brunel co-founded the Karin Models agency in the 1990s, and founded MC2 Model Management in the United States with Epstein. In August 2019, Paris' chief prosecutor opened a preliminary inquiry into whether Epstein committed sex crimes on French territory or against French girls.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PHDCCI suggests 10-pronged strategy to attain higher growth trajectory

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Saturday suggested a 10-pronged strategy in pre-budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with focus on refueling consumption and demand and encouraging private investments to attain higher eco...

Woman & son killed in road accident in Bihar's Rohtas

A 35-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Bihars Rohtas district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Bhatauli village under Indrapuri police station this morning when a wom...

Russia to return gifted icon after Bosnia questions its origin - ministry

Russia will return a religious icon given to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by the Bosnian Serb leader after prosecutors in Bosnia said they were trying to determine whether the gift had been illegally smuggled out of war-torn eastern Ukrai...

ISL 7: If you don't score, you don't win, says Chennaiyin FC coach

Chennaiyin FC are finding it difficult to score, with only three goals to their name so far in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL but coach Csaba Laszlo has refused to blame his players for the results. Laszlo admitted th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020