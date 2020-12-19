Left Menu
Maha: Thieves attempt to break open bank ATM

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 16:53 IST
Unidentified persons made anunsuccessful attempt to break open an automated teller machine(ATM) of a private bank at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thanedistrict, police said on Saturday

The incident took place in Vadar Colony around 4 am onFriday, they said

An offence under IPC sections 380 (theft in dwellinghouse), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by nightin order to commit offence) and 511 (attempt to commitoffences punishable with imprisonment for life or otherimprisonment) was registered at Central Police Station, anofficial said, adding that a probe was on.

