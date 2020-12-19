Lawyer files cheating case after client fails to return money

A woman advocate from Vasai inPalghar district filed a cheating case against her client forwhom she appeared in court in a molestation case, police saidon Saturday

The man, a builder, was accused of molestation and hegot the woman advocate to pay his bail amount of Rs 14,000 andalso took Rs 200 for miscellaneous expenses, an official said

When he refused to return the money, she filed acheating case at Vasai police station, the official said.