Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wistron fires executive over violence at Karna unit; Apple puts Taiwanese co on probation

A week after violence broke out at its Narasapura facility in Karnataka, contract manufacturer Wistron on Saturday said it has fired its vice-president who was heading India operations even as iPhone maker Apple placed the Taiwanese firm on probation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:26 IST
Wistron fires executive over violence at Karna unit; Apple puts Taiwanese co on probation

A week after violence broke out at its Narasapura facility in Karnataka, contract manufacturer Wistron on Saturday said it has fired its vice-president who was heading India operations even as iPhone maker Apple placed the Taiwanese firm on probation. Wistron, which assembles the latest version of the iPhone SE at the violence-hit plant, admitted that there were faults in its wage payment processes.

A section of workers at Wistron Corporation's facility in Narasapura Industrial Area in Kolar district near Bengaluru went on rampage last week over non-payment of their wages. ''We are removing the Vice President who oversees our business in India. We are also enhancing our processes and restructuring our teams to ensure these issues cannot happen again,'' the Apple's contract manufacturer, Wistron, said in a statement.

While Wistron did not name the executive removed, sources said Vincent Lee has been fired. Wistron said the company has been investigating the matter and has ''found that some workers were not paid correctly, or on time''.

''We deeply regret this and apologise to all of our workers. This is a new facility and we recognise that we made mistakes as we expanded,'' Wistron said. The Taiwanese company noted that some of the processes put in place to manage labour agencies and payments, need to be strengthened and upgraded and that it is taking ''immediate action to correct this, including disciplinary action''.

Wistron has increased its headcount from 2,000 in the middle of this year to around 9,000 recently. ''Our top priority is to ensure all workers are fully compensated immediately and we are working hard to achieve that,'' Wistron said.

The company said it has established an employee assistance programme for workers at the facility, and has set up a 24-hour grievance hotline in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and English to ensure all workers can voice any concerns they may have, anonymously. Apple, in a separate statement, said it has have placed Wistron on probation and that the contract manufacturer will not receive any new business from the US-based company before corrective actions are completed. Apple is also undertaking a detailed investigation in this matter.

Apple said while these investigations are ongoing, preliminary findings indicate violations of its Supplier Code of Conduct by failing to implement proper working hour management processes that led to payment delays for some workers in October and November. ''We have placed Wistron on probation and they will not receive any new business from Apple before they complete corrective actions. Apple employees, along with independent auditors, will monitor their progress. Our main objective is to make sure all the workers are treated with dignity and respect, and fully compensated promptly,'' Apple said. Over 160 people have been arrested by the police in connection with the violence during which stones were hurled, windows and doors were broken and vehicles in the parking lot were overturned and set on fire. Video footage of the attack had flooded the social media.

Political parties in Karnataka have sought a thorough probe into the violence incident as they expressed concerns about its possible impact on the investment friendly image of the state. Wistron is one of the 16 entities to have received approval for incentives under the government's production linked incentive plan.

Currently, iPhone XR and iPhone 11 are being assembled by Foxconn in Chennai, and iPhone 7 by Wistron in Bengaluru. The Kolar facility assembles the latest version of the iPhone SE..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP records 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths; 1,410 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday added 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 2,30,215, a health official said. With 15 patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll reached 3,468, he said.At the same time, 1,410 patients...

Soccer-Ulsan Hyundai beat Persepolis 2-1 in Asian Champions League final

Junior Negrao scored twice as South Koreas Ulsan Hyundai came from a goal behind to win the Asian Champions League final in Doha on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Persepolis from Iran. A pair of VAR-awarded penalties either side of halfti...

Delhi court takes cognisance of offence of sedition against Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the offence of sedition against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year, which resulted in damage t...

New hotfix to Cyberpunk 2077 live on Xbox, PlayStation consoles; PC to follow soon

CD Projekt Red, the developer of the Cyberpunk 2077 action game, has released Hotfix 1.05 update for Xbox and PlayStation consoles with the PC version to follow soon.The Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 update brings along a host of bug fixes and optimi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020