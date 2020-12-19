Left Menu
Two drown as boat capsizes in Bengal

The incident happened in Haringhata area when the boat overturned in the canal due to strong wind.The bodies of Dipali Morol, who was oaring the boat, and her nephew Dwip Morol 13 were fished out of the Mogra waterbody, a police officer said.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:48 IST
A 42-year-old woman and her minor nephew drowned after their country boat capsized in a canal in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, police said. The incident happened in Haringhata area when the boat overturned in the canal due to strong wind.

The bodies of Dipali Morol, who was oaring the boat, and her nephew Dwip Morol (13) were fished out of the 'Mogra' waterbody, a police officer said. They had crossed over to the other side of the 200- metre-wide canal to buy some household items, and the boat capsized when the two were returning home, he said.

The boat was almost in the middle of the waterbody when the accident occurred, the officer added..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

