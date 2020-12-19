Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak summons Indian diplomat after UNMO vehicle targeted along LoC

Meanwhile in New York, United Nations Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq, commenting on the incident on Friday, said I believe that the details we have are in fact that there was no one hurt but there has been a vehicle damaged in an incident and the mission is currently investigating the incident.Official sources in New Delhi have said the reports emerging from the Pakistani side regarding attacks on the UN vehicle by Indian troops along the LoC are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:14 IST
Pak summons Indian diplomat after UNMO vehicle targeted along LoC

Pakistan on Saturday summoned India’s Chargé d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register a protest after a United Nations Military Observers (UNMO) vehicle was targeted in the country’s Chirikot sector along the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian diplomat was summoned to the Foreign Office (FO) here a day after the Pakistan Army accused the Indian Army of ''deliberately'' targeting the UNMO, an allegation dismissed by India as completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.

The FO said that the UN Observers were on their way to Polas village to meet with the victims of ceasefire violations when their vehicle was targeted. While the vehicle was damaged, the two UNMOs remained unharmed, it said.

Military sources in New Delhi have rejected the allegation, saying reports of targeting the UN vehicle are not true. Meanwhile in New York, United Nations Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq, commenting on the incident on Friday, said: “I believe that the details we have are in fact that there was no one hurt but there has been a vehicle damaged in an incident and the mission is currently investigating the incident”.

Official sources in New Delhi have said the reports emerging from the Pakistani side regarding attacks on the UN vehicle by Indian troops along the LoC are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect. The sources said there was no firing from the Indian side in that sector on Friday.

Since movements of UN vehicles are known in advance, the question does not arise of any such firing, the sources said, adding the allegations are baseless. India maintains that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur cop hangs self, names 3 colleagues in suicide note

A constable attached to ShantiNagar police station in Nagpur allegedly hanged himself at hishome on Saturday and a note recovered from the room statedthat he was being harassed by some colleagues over duty hours,an official saidA probe has ...

ICMS launched by Delhi Police to fast track processing of complaints

In order to enhance the public grievance redressal system, the Delhi Police has launched an Integrated Complaint Management System with focus on fast tracking the processing of complaints and information flow to citizens. The Delhi Police s...

MoU with SIDBI to boost MSME sector in Assam

The industries and commerce department of Assam Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with Small Industries Development Bank of India SIDBI to boost the MSME sector in the state. According to the MoU, a project management unit P...

Thousands protest in Sudan in call for faster reform

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of the capital Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman on Saturday, demanding an acceleration of reforms on the second anniversary of the start of an uprising that ousted Omar al-Bashir. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020