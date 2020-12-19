Nagpur cop hangs self, names 3 colleagues in suicide note

A constable attached to ShantiNagar police station in Nagpur allegedly hanged himself at hishome on Saturday and a note recovered from the room statedthat he was being harassed by some colleagues over duty hours,an official said

A probe has begun into why Harshal Lekurwale (34),originally from Amravati district, took this extreme step, theGittikhadan police station official added

''He has named three officers in the suicide note. Acase of accidental death has been registered and probe isunderway,'' the official said.