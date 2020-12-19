Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi Court on Saturday took cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in connection with a sedition case related to violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Jamia Millia Islamia University.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:54 IST
Delhi Court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Sharjeel Imam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Saturday took cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in connection with a sedition case related to violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Jamia Millia Islamia University. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat took cognisance of the charges dealing with sedition, promoting enmity between different groups, imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration and public mischief of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Imam.

Earlier, the court had taken cognisance of chargesheet filed under Section 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. After getting sanction from the concerned authorities, Delhi Police filed supplementary chargesheet under Section 124A/153A/153B/505 IPC. Section 124A deals with sedition while Section 153 A is for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language. Section 153B is for imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration, and Section 505 is for public mischief.

"Perusal of the record reveals that the cognisance for commission of offence under Section 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in the present matter, was taken by predecessor vide order dated July 29, 2020 while the cognisance for commission of offence under Section 124A/153A/153B/505 IPC was deferred for want of requisite sanction under Section 196 CrPC," the court said. The requisite Sanction under Section 196 CrPC, in the form of supplementary chargesheet under Section 173(8) CrPC, has been filed.

"I have perused the supplementary chargesheet. In view of the same, I take cognisance for the commission of an offence under Section 124A/153A/153B/505 IPC," the court said. The court also directed to supply a copy of supplementary challan with a copy of e-challan to accused Imam.

Thereafter, the court put up the matter for scrutiny of documents on December 24. Sharjeel Imam had got into the limelight for his viral video and was arrested in connection with a sedition case for his provocative speeches that had stoked controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark. He was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad in January.

A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel is heard saying: "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this." "It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us," he is heard saying further in the video.

At least 53 people lost their lives and hundreds of others were injured in the violence which took place in February this year in the northeast area of the national capital between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Malaysia to receive the first batch of Pfizer vaccine in February -report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 75 million

Global coronavirus infections surpassed the 75 million mark on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as several nations around the world begin vaccinating against the virus.Britain this month became the first Western country to start immu...

Gene biomarkers indicate liver toxicity quickly, accurately

A research team at the University of Illinois has developed a gene biomarker identification technique that cuts the testing process down to a few days while maintaining a high level of accuracy. The aim of this research was to identify the ...

Capt Amarinder Singh slams Centre over IT raids on 'arhtiyas'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday accused the central government of using intimidatory tactics against the arhtiyas supporting the agitating farmers and said it was indulging vendetta politics. According to an offici...

Over 3.21 lakh people vote in last phase of DDC elections

The eighth and last phase of the District Development Council DDC election came to an end on Saturday with over 3.21 lakh people coming out to exercise their right to vote. According to State Election Commissioner KK Sharma, as many as 3,21...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020