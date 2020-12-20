Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man, brother released in 'love jihad' case after wife's testimony in UP's Moradabad

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, who was held under the state's new anti-conversion law, along with his brother were released on Saturday. This came after the testimony of Rashid's wife where she said that she got married willingly.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-12-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 14:16 IST
Man, brother released in 'love jihad' case after wife's testimony in UP's Moradabad
Lawyer of Moradabad man Rashid who was jailed under UP's new anti-conversion law. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, who was held under the state's new anti-conversion law, along with his brother were released on Saturday. This came after the testimony of Rashid's wife where she said that she got married willingly. "...The mother of the girl had registered the case in the police station. Police probed the case and arrested the husband and his brother. When the statement of the girl was recorded, she said that there is no case of love jihad and that she is an adult and got married on her own will," said MD Iqbal, who is Rashid's lawyer.

He further said that both men were released on a personnel bond of Rs 50,000 each. Rashid, who got released from jail expressed happiness. "I have been released from jail. I was in prison for 15 days. I am really delighted to be free," he said. He further said that he had done both conventional and court marriage with his wife.

One of Rashid's neighbours, who was accompanying him, thanked the authorities for the release. "We are happy that the mistakes committed by the authorities have been rectified," said the neighbour of Rashid. Earlier this month, a case was registered against two men under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 in Kanth Tehsil of Moradabad.

Vidyacharan Shukla, Superintendent of Police, Moradabad Rural had said that the case was registered based on the complaint of daughter's mother. The Man is from Kanth and the girl is from Bijnor. The woman had said, "I am 22-year-old and married Rashid 5 months ago as per my wish." Recently, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had promulgated the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020. The new law mandates a jail term of the accused between one to five years, with Rs 15,000 penalty, if convicted for carrying out forceful conversions for marriage. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers facing problems to sell their products in Rajkot

Farmers in Rajkot are facing difficulties in selling their products due to the night curfew imposed in the state. People were seen flouting social distancing norms and many did not prefer to wear masks.Farmers find it difficult to transport...

Metro car shed land issue can be resolved via dialogue: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he was open for resolution of the Kanjurmarg Metro car shed land issue through dialogue. Addressing people of Maharashtra through a live web cast, Thackeray lamented that the centra...

Cultural festival organised in Srinagar to showcase talents from J-K

A three-day cultural event Srinagar Smart City Istaqbaal- e-Chila- e- Kalaan popularly known as 40-days of harsh winters is being held in Srinagar to welcome the chilly season. The December 19-21 event will showcase several cultural program...

S.Korea sets record COVID-19 cases as prison reports major outbreak

South Korea reported a record 1,097 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including an outbreak in a Seoul prison that infected 188 as the countrys latest wave of COVID-19 worsens. With daily infections over 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day, so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020