Guj: 7 booked in Vadodara for health insurance card fraud

Seven people were booked in Vadodara for allegedly using fake income documents to obtain 35 beneficiary cards issued under the Gujarat government's health insurance scheme for those in the low income group, police said on Sunday. The seven, all agents, fraudulently obtained health cards issued under the Mukhyamantri Amrutam Yojana by the urban health centre in Vadodara and were booked on Saturday after a probe found errors in the typing and photos on the income documents, a Crime Branch official said.

''While the income documents used to obtain the cards showed they had been issued by the mamlatdar of Vadodara East. a probe found the mamlatdar office had not issued any of them.

All seven have been booked and more people are likely to be nabbed as part of the scam probe,'' he added..